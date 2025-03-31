Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory Amidst Overrate Fine

Rajasthan Royals' interim captain, Riyan Parag, has been penalized with a Rs 12 lakh fine due to a slow overrate during a narrow six-run win against Chennai Super Kings in a recent Indian Premier League encounter.

In a thrilling match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, RR set a target of 182/9 and effectively restricted CSK to 176/6. Parag's strategic leadership delivered the team's first win of the season, delighting the home crowd on a Sunday showdown.

The fine marks the first infraction of the IPL season for Rajasthan Royals under Article 2.22 of the league's Code of Conduct related to overrate offences, as noted in an IPL statement. RR, following an opening loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, will compete next against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.

