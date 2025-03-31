Left Menu

Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory Amidst Overrate Fine

Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow overrate during a win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. RR posted 182/9 and restricted CSK to 176/6, securing their first victory of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:34 IST
Riyan Parag
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals' interim captain, Riyan Parag, has been penalized with a Rs 12 lakh fine due to a slow overrate during a narrow six-run win against Chennai Super Kings in a recent Indian Premier League encounter.

In a thrilling match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, RR set a target of 182/9 and effectively restricted CSK to 176/6. Parag's strategic leadership delivered the team's first win of the season, delighting the home crowd on a Sunday showdown.

The fine marks the first infraction of the IPL season for Rajasthan Royals under Article 2.22 of the league's Code of Conduct related to overrate offences, as noted in an IPL statement. RR, following an opening loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, will compete next against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

