Pirates Seize Chinese Vessel in Puntland Waters
A Chinese fishing vessel has been seized by alleged pirates in Somalia's Puntland region. The European Union's anti-piracy naval force reported the incident involved up to 18 crew members. The pirates, armed and dangerous, have turned the vessel's capture into a significant robbery at sea.
A Chinese fishing vessel has been commandeered by alleged pirates in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, confirmed the European Union's anti-piracy naval task force on Thursday.
The task force detailed that up to 18 crew members were on board when pirates armed with AK-47s and machine guns took control, categorizing the ordeal as a robbery at sea.
The incident underscores ongoing maritime security challenges in the area, necessitating heightened vigilance and cooperation among international naval forces.
