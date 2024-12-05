Pirates Seize Chinese Vessel in Puntland Waters

A Chinese fishing vessel has been commandeered by alleged pirates in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, confirmed the European Union's anti-piracy naval task force on Thursday.

The task force detailed that up to 18 crew members were on board when pirates armed with AK-47s and machine guns took control, categorizing the ordeal as a robbery at sea.

The incident underscores ongoing maritime security challenges in the area, necessitating heightened vigilance and cooperation among international naval forces.

