The annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Malta became a platform for Western countries, led by the United States, to criticize Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The gathering spotlighted Ukraine's ongoing struggle and highlighted accusations against Russia for violating international norms.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha voiced strong resistance against Russia's efforts to reconstruct its empire. The meeting was marked by multiple diplomatic gestures, including walkouts during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's speech.

As the OSCE faces operational challenges, tensions between member states like Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threaten decision-making processes. The imminent potential return of Donald Trump further complicates geopolitical dynamics, with his advisors pushing proposals that may impact Ukraine's sovereignty.

