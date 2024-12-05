Cleric Calls For Beef Ban Compliance Amid Controversy

Amid religious and political tensions, Islamic cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi urged Muslims in Assam to comply with the state government's ban on beef consumption. Rizvi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of propagating an anti-Muslim agenda.

The cleric, who heads the All India Muslim Jamaat, emphasized that beef consumption is not mandatory in Islam, asserting that dietary choices are personal. He challenged Sarma's perception that Muslims are dependent on beef.

Sarma's announcement on Wednesday introduced a comprehensive ban on beef in public settings, expanding the current law. This decision, made during a state cabinet meeting, aims to cement strict controls and foster communal harmony.

