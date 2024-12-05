EU Orders TikTok to Preserve Data Amid Romanian Election Controversy
European Union regulators have ordered TikTok to retain data related to Romania's presidential election due to allegations of Russian interference supporting a far-right candidate. The EU is scrutinizing TikTok under its Digital Services Act, demanding the platform preserve files that could influence civic discourse and electoral processes.
The European Union has directed TikTok to preserve all data concerning Romania's presidential election, following claims that Moscow orchestrated online support for a leading candidate.
The European Commission is applying its extensive digital regulations to examine the platform's role amid mounting election-related controversies.
On November 24, Calin Georgescu surprisingly led the polls, creating unrest in the EU, which led to released intelligence suggesting a network used platforms like TikTok for promotion.
