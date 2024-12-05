Left Menu

Taiwan President Engages with U.S. Congress Amid Rising Sino-U.S. Tensions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te communicated with U.S. congressional leaders during his Pacific visit, sparking tensions with China which views Taiwan as its territory. China may respond with military actions after Lai’s stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, places under U.S. jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged with several U.S. congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, during a Pacific tour, intensifying Beijing's ire. China's government declared the Taiwan subject as a critical issue in Sino-U.S. relations, warning against perceived intrusion in its domestic matters.

Lai's conversations extended to key political figures such as Republican Senator Roger Wicker and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries. While Johnson's office confirmed the exchange, it withheld detailed information. Despite Beijing's denouncement of the visit, Lai expressed gratitude for bipartisan U.S. support on social media.

China reaffirmed its stance, highlighting Taiwan as core to its interests, with Lin Jian from the foreign ministry urging the U.S. to cease engagement with Taiwan's separatist elements. The situation risks escalating, with potential Chinese military exercises speculated in response to Lai's movements through U.S. territories like Hawaii and Guam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

