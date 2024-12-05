Delhi Police Dismantles Gang of Pretend Deaf-Mute Thieves

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a theft gang operating out of Tamil Nadu, capturing two suspects involved in numerous thefts across south Delhi areas. These individuals, posing as deaf and mute, executed their operations in the early hours, targeting residential areas.

The police seized 16 mobile phones and six laptops from the suspects, identified as Balan, 34, and P. Karthik, 28. Detailed interrogation revealed that the duo hailed from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and had traveled to Delhi specifically to carry out thefts.

Operating under the guise of being differently-abled, they used fake documents to solicit charitable donations if caught. The stolen electronic items were then sold in Tamil Nadu for a profit. Authorities acted on a tip-off, laying a trap in Saket where the arrests were made, successfully curbing the crime spree that had alarmed the community.

