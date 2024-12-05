India-China Dialogue Reflects on Ladakh Standoff Lessons

In a bid to prevent future military standoffs, India and China evaluated the recent disengagement process in eastern Ladakh during a dialogue in New Delhi. This session marked the first Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) discussion since the completion of the disengagement.

Both sides reflected on the lessons from the Ladakh standoff, resolved in 2020, and underscored the importance of diplomacy and military contacts through existing frameworks. They prepared for upcoming talks between Special Representatives to further address boundary issues.

The dialogue was followed by a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit, highlighting their commitment to maintaining peace and adherence to bilateral agreements and protocols.

