Preserving Heritage: SCBA's Plea to Restore Supreme Court's Historical Layout

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has formally appealed to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, emphasizing the need to remove contemporary air conditioning glass partitions within the Supreme Court's corridors. These partitions, according to the SCBA, compromise the site's historical integrity and hinder ease of movement.

In a detailed letter to the CJI, the SCBA expressed disappointment over the repurposing of the old judges' library into a museum. They proposed relocating the museum from its high-security location and using the space for an e-library, traditional library, lounge, consultation room, and cafeteria to benefit its members.

The appeal highlighted the safety issues posed by cracked glass panels and the limited access to fresh air and sunlight. The SCBA firmly advocated for the removal of these partitions, emphasizing the importance of reverting to the Supreme Court's original architectural layout.

