Preserving Heritage: SCBA's Plea to Restore Supreme Court's Historical Layout

The Supreme Court Bar Association has urged Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to remove air conditioning glass partitions from the court's corridors, which are affecting movement and cutting off fresh air and sunlight. The SCBA requests the restoration of the original layout to preserve historical significance and proposes utilizing old library space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:57 IST
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has formally appealed to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, emphasizing the need to remove contemporary air conditioning glass partitions within the Supreme Court's corridors. These partitions, according to the SCBA, compromise the site's historical integrity and hinder ease of movement.

In a detailed letter to the CJI, the SCBA expressed disappointment over the repurposing of the old judges' library into a museum. They proposed relocating the museum from its high-security location and using the space for an e-library, traditional library, lounge, consultation room, and cafeteria to benefit its members.

The appeal highlighted the safety issues posed by cracked glass panels and the limited access to fresh air and sunlight. The SCBA firmly advocated for the removal of these partitions, emphasizing the importance of reverting to the Supreme Court's original architectural layout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

