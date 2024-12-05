Left Menu

Navigating the Complexities of the Third Nuclear Age

Admiral Tony Radakin warns of a 'third nuclear age' marked by multifaceted threats and weakened international safeguards. He emphasizes the necessity of ongoing reforms within Britain's military to address evolving global security challenges, especially threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Updated: 05-12-2024 20:08 IST
Admiral Tony Radakin, the head of Britain's armed forces, has raised alarms about the onset of a 'third nuclear age' characterized by simultaneous threats and diminished safeguards. In a speech given at the Royal United Services Institute, Radakin stressed the significance of acknowledging the severity of these threats, despite a remote likelihood of a direct Russian nuclear attack on the UK or NATO allies.

The new nuclear era is more complex than the Cold War era, marked by nuclear deterrence, or the subsequent decades of efforts to limit nuclear proliferation. Radakin pointed to several critical challenges: Russia's tactical nuclear threats in Ukraine, China's expanding nuclear arsenal, Iran's reluctance to cooperate on nuclear limitations, and North Korea's 'erratic behavior.' These issues are compounded by increasing cyber threats and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Western nations.

Radakin underscored the need for continued reforms in the British military to adapt to the shifting global landscape, advocating for the maintenance of Britain's nuclear deterrent—a key factor, he asserted, in influencing Russian President Putin. The ongoing strategic defense review will guide how the UK's armed forces should be structured and equipped to tackle these evolving threats, with results expected early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

