Mexico Seeks Diplomatic Accord on U.S. Deportations

In a strategic move, Mexico seeks to establish an agreement with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump. The focus is on ensuring Mexico does not have to accept deportees from other countries during potential mass deportations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that the negotiations are aimed at protecting Mexico's borders and resources from being overwhelmed by third-country deportees.

While Mexico has a history of accepting migrants returned from other regions, the current administration hopes to redefine these terms to better suit the nation's interests amid changing U.S. immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)