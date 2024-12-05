Mexico Seeks Diplomatic Accord on U.S. Deportations
Mexico is negotiating with the incoming U.S. administration to avoid accepting deportees from third countries in large-scale deportations. President Claudia Sheinbaum aims for an agreement that exempts Mexico from such obligations. Historically, Mexico has accepted migrants returned by the U.S. from other nations.
In a strategic move, Mexico seeks to establish an agreement with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump. The focus is on ensuring Mexico does not have to accept deportees from other countries during potential mass deportations.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that the negotiations are aimed at protecting Mexico's borders and resources from being overwhelmed by third-country deportees.
While Mexico has a history of accepting migrants returned from other regions, the current administration hopes to redefine these terms to better suit the nation's interests amid changing U.S. immigration policies.
