Ukraine's Ambitious Drone Supply Plans for 2025

Ukraine is poised to bolster its military capabilities significantly with a plan to supply its forces with more than 30,000 long-range attack drones by 2025. This ambitious strategy was unveiled by the country's defense ministry on Thursday.

The ministry highlighted that these cutting-edge drones boast the capability to function autonomously over extended distances, delivering precise strikes on enemy targets. This technological advancement is expected to vastly enhance Ukraine's defensive and offensive operations.

International collaboration has been critical in this endeavor, as global partners have partially funded the drones' production, underscoring a collective investment in Ukraine's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)