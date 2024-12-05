Left Menu

Ukraine's Ambitious Drone Supply Plans for 2025

Ukraine is set to equip its military with over 30,000 long-range attack drones by 2025. The drones will have the capability to operate autonomously and target enemies with precision. International partners have contributed to the production funding, enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:21 IST
Ukraine's Ambitious Drone Supply Plans for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is poised to bolster its military capabilities significantly with a plan to supply its forces with more than 30,000 long-range attack drones by 2025. This ambitious strategy was unveiled by the country's defense ministry on Thursday.

The ministry highlighted that these cutting-edge drones boast the capability to function autonomously over extended distances, delivering precise strikes on enemy targets. This technological advancement is expected to vastly enhance Ukraine's defensive and offensive operations.

International collaboration has been critical in this endeavor, as global partners have partially funded the drones' production, underscoring a collective investment in Ukraine's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024