Lieutenant Governor's Nod Spurs Anti-Corruption Probe in Delhi Land Scam

In a significant move against corruption, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch against three Revenue Department officials involved in a suspected land scam, as confirmed by a Raj Niwas statement on Thursday.

These officials stand accused of illegally selling land owned by the Delhi Development Authority to private individuals by issuing fraudulent no objection certificates (NOCs). The implicated personnel include former sub-registrar DC Sahoo, ex-kanungo Ramesh Kumar, and ex-tehsildar Anil Kumar, all previously linked to Hauz Khas, South District.

The 1965 DDA-acquired land bears khasra number 351, and recent events have raised concerns over a registered sale deed by Sahoo, which may have defrauded the government of rightful revenue. The Vigilance Department has been urged to expedite action, ensuring adherence to anti-corruption timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)