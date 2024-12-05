Two Romanians Charged in Stabbing of London Journalist

British prosecutors have announced charges against two Romanian individuals in connection with the stabbing of Pouria Zeraati, a journalist for Iran International, earlier this year.

Zeraati was attacked near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London, and sustained leg injuries from the incident, which occurred in March.

Following investigations, Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, were apprehended in Romania. They face charges for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)