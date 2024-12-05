Two Romanians Charged in Stabbing of London Journalist
Charges have been authorised against two Romanians in connection with the stabbing of a journalist from Iran International in London this March. The journalist, Pouria Zeraati, suffered leg injuries. Suspects Nandito Badea and George Stana were arrested in Romania and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous harm.
British prosecutors have announced charges against two Romanian individuals in connection with the stabbing of Pouria Zeraati, a journalist for Iran International, earlier this year.
Zeraati was attacked near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London, and sustained leg injuries from the incident, which occurred in March.
Following investigations, Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, were apprehended in Romania. They face charges for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
