Gurugram Heist: A Golden Plan Gone Wrong
Three individuals, including a student, were arrested for stealing 2 kg of gold-plated jewellery from a shop in Farrukhnagar, mistaking it for real gold. The theft was motivated by financial struggles. They sold the items for approximately Rs 6 lakh, which has been recovered by the police.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram Police have apprehended three individuals involved in the theft of gold-plated jewellery totaling 2 kg from a Farrukhnagar jewellery shop, officials revealed on Thursday.
The culprits, who erroneously believed the items were pure gold, discovered their error after trying to sell them. The sale yielded roughly Rs 6 lakh, now recovered by the authorities.
The incident occurred on October 26. The suspects, identified as Riyaz Badri Alam, Sohail, and Akshay Murugan, residents of Maharashtra's Palghar, were detained on Tuesday night. During questioning, it was unveiled they were driven by financial desperation and devised the theft after failing to find employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- theft
- gold-plated
- jewellery
- arrest
- police
- crime
- student
- financial-struggle
- Farrukhnagar
ALSO READ
Louisville Police Officers Injured in Smoketown Shooting
In-Flight Incident: Man Arrested for Harassment on Air India Flight
High Stakes in UP By-Elections as SP Calls for Fair Voting Amid Police Concerns
Handwara Police Seize Vehicle in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Queens Showdown: NYC Police Fatally Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect