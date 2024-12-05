Left Menu

Gurugram Heist: A Golden Plan Gone Wrong

Three individuals, including a student, were arrested for stealing 2 kg of gold-plated jewellery from a shop in Farrukhnagar, mistaking it for real gold. The theft was motivated by financial struggles. They sold the items for approximately Rs 6 lakh, which has been recovered by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have apprehended three individuals involved in the theft of gold-plated jewellery totaling 2 kg from a Farrukhnagar jewellery shop, officials revealed on Thursday.

The culprits, who erroneously believed the items were pure gold, discovered their error after trying to sell them. The sale yielded roughly Rs 6 lakh, now recovered by the authorities.

The incident occurred on October 26. The suspects, identified as Riyaz Badri Alam, Sohail, and Akshay Murugan, residents of Maharashtra's Palghar, were detained on Tuesday night. During questioning, it was unveiled they were driven by financial desperation and devised the theft after failing to find employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

