Gurugram Heist: A Golden Plan Gone Wrong

Gurugram Police have apprehended three individuals involved in the theft of gold-plated jewellery totaling 2 kg from a Farrukhnagar jewellery shop, officials revealed on Thursday.

The culprits, who erroneously believed the items were pure gold, discovered their error after trying to sell them. The sale yielded roughly Rs 6 lakh, now recovered by the authorities.

The incident occurred on October 26. The suspects, identified as Riyaz Badri Alam, Sohail, and Akshay Murugan, residents of Maharashtra's Palghar, were detained on Tuesday night. During questioning, it was unveiled they were driven by financial desperation and devised the theft after failing to find employment.

