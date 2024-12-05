Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled: Man Arrested at India-Bangladesh Border

An Indian man was arrested by the Border Security Force for attempting to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 90 lakh across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The BSF troops detained the man in the Krishnanagar area with gold hidden under an orthopaedic belt. He has been handed over to the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:06 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled: Man Arrested at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by arresting an Indian national allegedly involved in gold smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border. Authorities reported the apprehension of the man, valued at Rs 90 lakh worth of gold bars, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar area.

The 32nd BSF battalion conducted the operation around 6 am, detaining the suspect while he was traveling on a public bus in Nadia district. Officials revealed that the individual attempted to conceal the gold bars, weighing approximately 1.2 kg, under an orthopaedic belt worn around his waist.

Following his arrest, the accused was promptly handed over to local police authorities. The action underscores the ongoing vigilance and effectiveness of border security efforts in curbing illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024