Gold Smuggling Foiled: Man Arrested at India-Bangladesh Border
An Indian man was arrested by the Border Security Force for attempting to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 90 lakh across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The BSF troops detained the man in the Krishnanagar area with gold hidden under an orthopaedic belt. He has been handed over to the local police.
The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by arresting an Indian national allegedly involved in gold smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border. Authorities reported the apprehension of the man, valued at Rs 90 lakh worth of gold bars, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar area.
The 32nd BSF battalion conducted the operation around 6 am, detaining the suspect while he was traveling on a public bus in Nadia district. Officials revealed that the individual attempted to conceal the gold bars, weighing approximately 1.2 kg, under an orthopaedic belt worn around his waist.
Following his arrest, the accused was promptly handed over to local police authorities. The action underscores the ongoing vigilance and effectiveness of border security efforts in curbing illicit activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
