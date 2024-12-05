Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Political Leaders Push for Security Overhaul Amid Rising Violence

The All-Parties Conference held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa brought together representatives from 16 major political parties to address the province's escalating security concerns. The notable absence was Imran Khan's PTI party, which raised questions about the governor's authority to convene the meeting.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi initiated discussions on pressing challenges such as securing peace and addressing the province's financial burdens. A joint 14-point declaration underscored the growing violence issues, with over 70 security personnel lost last month alone.

The declaration emphasized reopening historic Pak-Afghan trade routes and criticized both central and provincial governments for their failure in maintaining law and order. Critics noted the conference could amount to political point-scoring, questioning the necessity of forming committees when the chief minister holds executive powers.

