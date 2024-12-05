Left Menu

Campus Tension Over Mosque Leads to Security Measures

Escalating tensions over a mosque at Uday Pratap College led to police restricting outsider entry. After unrest due to Hanuman Chalisa recital, students formed a 'student court' and wrote to Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board for mosque status clarification, while police ensure campus security.

Updated: 05-12-2024 23:32 IST
Campus Tension Over Mosque Leads to Security Measures
Amid increasing tensions surrounding a mosque located at Uday Pratap College, local police have implemented restrictive measures to control outsider entry, allowing only those students who present valid identification.

The decision follows an incident earlier in the week, where the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa coincided with prayer sessions, resulting in the brief detention of seven individuals. In response, student leader Vivekanand Singh elaborated on the security tactics being employed, including personnel stationed at the college gate alongside a student-led security detail.

Separately, students have issued an 11-point letter to the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board demanding clarity on the mosque's ownership status, while the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee prepares for Jumma prayers under heightened precautions. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Central Waqf Board maintains no current ownership claim over the mosque, seeking to dispel the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

