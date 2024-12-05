Left Menu

Judge Rejects Boeing's Fraud Plea Deal Over Monitor Selection Policy

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed Boeing's plea agreement due to a clause about diversity in selecting an independent monitor. The case stems from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes. Victims' families criticize the deal for not holding Boeing accountable adequately. Updates are expected in 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:52 IST
Judge Rejects Boeing's Fraud Plea Deal Over Monitor Selection Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in the United States has overturned Boeing's agreement to plead guilty to fraud following two fatal 737 MAX crashes, which claimed 346 lives. The judge found fault with a diversity and inclusion clause related to selecting an independent monitor for auditing Boeing's compliance practices.

Judge Reed C. O'Connor from the Northern District of Texas has given Boeing and the Justice Department 30 days to report back on how they plan to address this legal matter. As of now, neither Boeing nor the DOJ has provided a comment in response to this development.

Families of the victims have labeled the plea deal as a 'sweetheart' agreement that doesn't hold Boeing accountable for the tragic losses in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The judge's decision highlights concerns over using race as a criterion in hiring the compliance monitor, emphasizing the need for competency-based selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024