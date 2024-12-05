Judge Rejects Boeing's Fraud Plea Deal Over Monitor Selection Policy

A federal judge in the United States has overturned Boeing's agreement to plead guilty to fraud following two fatal 737 MAX crashes, which claimed 346 lives. The judge found fault with a diversity and inclusion clause related to selecting an independent monitor for auditing Boeing's compliance practices.

Judge Reed C. O'Connor from the Northern District of Texas has given Boeing and the Justice Department 30 days to report back on how they plan to address this legal matter. As of now, neither Boeing nor the DOJ has provided a comment in response to this development.

Families of the victims have labeled the plea deal as a 'sweetheart' agreement that doesn't hold Boeing accountable for the tragic losses in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The judge's decision highlights concerns over using race as a criterion in hiring the compliance monitor, emphasizing the need for competency-based selection.

