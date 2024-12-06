Left Menu

Diplomatic Meeting Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will meet Syrian and Iranian counterparts on Friday to discuss Syria's situation, following Syrian rebels' capture of Aleppo and Hama. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Baghdad, with Iranian Foreign Minister also expected. Iraqi forces mobilize at the Syria border due to spillover fears.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is set to convene with his Syrian and Iranian counterparts on Friday. This diplomatic engagement aims to address the escalating conflict in Syria.

The urgency of the meeting follows rapid advancements by Syrian rebels, who recently seized strategic northern cities, Aleppo and Hama, from the Iran-backed government of Bashar al-Assad. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has already touched down in Baghdad, while the Iranian foreign minister will be joining shortly.

Concurrently, Iraqi fighters have crossed into Syria to lend support to Assad. Meanwhile, the Iran-aligned Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition has positioned forces along the Syria-Iraq border as a preventive measure against potential conflict overspill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

