Diplomatic Meeting Amidst Syrian Turmoil
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will meet Syrian and Iranian counterparts on Friday to discuss Syria's situation, following Syrian rebels' capture of Aleppo and Hama. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Baghdad, with Iranian Foreign Minister also expected. Iraqi forces mobilize at the Syria border due to spillover fears.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is set to convene with his Syrian and Iranian counterparts on Friday. This diplomatic engagement aims to address the escalating conflict in Syria.
The urgency of the meeting follows rapid advancements by Syrian rebels, who recently seized strategic northern cities, Aleppo and Hama, from the Iran-backed government of Bashar al-Assad. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has already touched down in Baghdad, while the Iranian foreign minister will be joining shortly.
Concurrently, Iraqi fighters have crossed into Syria to lend support to Assad. Meanwhile, the Iran-aligned Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition has positioned forces along the Syria-Iraq border as a preventive measure against potential conflict overspill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Syria
- Iran
- Fuad Hussein
- Aleppo
- Hama
- Bashar al-Assad
- Faisal Mekdad
- Hashd al-Shaabi
- border
ALSO READ
ICC Issues Warrants for Hamas and Israeli Leaders
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders
EU Binds Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister and Hamas official, reports AP.
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Key Hamas and Israeli Leaders