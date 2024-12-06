Left Menu

Security Forces Crackdown on Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces executed two operations targeting terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing eight and arresting two. A high-value target with a bounty was among those killed. The operations highlight a surge in counter-terrorism activity amid rising terrorist violence in 2024, with most fatalities occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:15 IST
In an aggressive stance against terrorism, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized eight terrorists during intelligence-driven operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These operations underscore a significant security crackdown amidst escalating militant violence in the region.

The joint operations, spearheaded by law enforcement, eliminated key militant players, including a highly sought terrorist with a bounty of Rs 1 million. This individual was linked to various unlawful activities including extortion and target killings.

This development comes as recent data reveals a dramatic rise in terrorist violence across key provinces, with a reported 90 percent increase in 2024. The majority of these incidents have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, indicating a persistent challenge for security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

