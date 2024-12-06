Security Forces Crackdown on Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces executed two operations targeting terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing eight and arresting two. A high-value target with a bounty was among those killed. The operations highlight a surge in counter-terrorism activity amid rising terrorist violence in 2024, with most fatalities occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
In an aggressive stance against terrorism, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized eight terrorists during intelligence-driven operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These operations underscore a significant security crackdown amidst escalating militant violence in the region.
The joint operations, spearheaded by law enforcement, eliminated key militant players, including a highly sought terrorist with a bounty of Rs 1 million. This individual was linked to various unlawful activities including extortion and target killings.
This development comes as recent data reveals a dramatic rise in terrorist violence across key provinces, with a reported 90 percent increase in 2024. The majority of these incidents have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, indicating a persistent challenge for security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
