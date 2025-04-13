Left Menu

Gallant Officers, A Blockbuster: Inside The Operation That Took Down Gazi Baba

An upcoming action film, 'Ground Zero', spotlights the 2003 BSF operation, which neutralized terrorist Gazi Baba in Jammu and Kashmir. This mission, which crippled the Jaish-e-Mohammed, led to multiple BSF personnel being honored with military awards. Actor Emraan Hashmi stars as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:23 IST
In 2003, the Border Security Force (BSF) executed a key operation in Jammu and Kashmir, successfully eliminating the notorious terrorist, Gazi Baba, crippling Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation is now the subject of the upcoming action film 'Ground Zero'.

Set to release on April 25, the film portrays the valiant efforts of BSF personnel, especially showcasing Emraan Hashmi in the role of commanding officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The mission, leading the charge in eliminating one of the most wanted terrorists, left the Jaish-e-Mohammed as an 'army without generals'.

The BSF officers earned gallantry awards, with the then Union home minister hailing the mission as a remarkable accomplishment. This operation's success is etched into the 50-year legacy book of the BSF, further highlighted in a 2024 publication describing Gazi Baba as 'India's Osama'.

