Canada Expands Firearm Ban Amid Pledge to Support Ukraine

Canada announces a ban on 324 additional firearms, labeling them as fit for battlefields rather than hunting. Collaborating with Ukraine, Canada seeks to donate guns to aid in the fight against Russia. This follows a 2020 ban and arises amidst anniversaries of mass shootings and critiques from opposition leaders.

Updated: 06-12-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 05:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has expanded its firearm restrictions, outlawing an additional 324 varieties that Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc declared are intended for warfare, not for hunters or sport shooters. This comes as Canada works with Ukraine to determine how these firearms can aid in resisting Russia's invasion.

The new ban continues efforts from a May 2020 prohibition that initially targeted 1,500 models and has since grown. Gun-control advocates had previously raised concerns that certain assault-style weapons were missed in the earlier restrictions.

While mass shootings in Canada are rare, the government's decision is timely, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique shooting. Despite opposition claims from figures like Pierre Poilievre that this action targets law-abiding citizens, Canada underlines its commitment to public safety and international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

