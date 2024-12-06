India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon

The India-US defense partnership thrives on bipartisan support, according to Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation. Lall emphasized that this collaboration is among the most crucial strategic alliances of the 21st century.

In 2016, under President Donald Trump, the groundwork for significant deals was set, including a landmark unmanned aircraft deal finalized during Joe Biden's presidency. This highlights the enduring bipartisan nature of the defense relationship between the two countries, Lall stated.

Lall, recently appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, discussed how these advancements strengthen global peace and stability. Notably, India's acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones reflects growing bilateral defense aspirations. Lall has been instrumental in securing major deals including aircraft and helicopter acquisitions, emphasizing the expanding scope of cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)