India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon
Bipartisan support is crucial in the India-US defense partnership, noted Dr. Vivek Lall. Highlighted by major deals like the MQ-9B Predator drone agreement, this collaboration exemplifies both nations' shared security goals. Lall, a key figure in these trade movements, underscores cooperation's ongoing potential.
The India-US defense partnership thrives on bipartisan support, according to Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation. Lall emphasized that this collaboration is among the most crucial strategic alliances of the 21st century.
In 2016, under President Donald Trump, the groundwork for significant deals was set, including a landmark unmanned aircraft deal finalized during Joe Biden's presidency. This highlights the enduring bipartisan nature of the defense relationship between the two countries, Lall stated.
Lall, recently appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, discussed how these advancements strengthen global peace and stability. Notably, India's acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones reflects growing bilateral defense aspirations. Lall has been instrumental in securing major deals including aircraft and helicopter acquisitions, emphasizing the expanding scope of cooperation.
