Left Menu

India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon

Bipartisan support is crucial in the India-US defense partnership, noted Dr. Vivek Lall. Highlighted by major deals like the MQ-9B Predator drone agreement, this collaboration exemplifies both nations' shared security goals. Lall, a key figure in these trade movements, underscores cooperation's ongoing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:17 IST
India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The India-US defense partnership thrives on bipartisan support, according to Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation. Lall emphasized that this collaboration is among the most crucial strategic alliances of the 21st century.

In 2016, under President Donald Trump, the groundwork for significant deals was set, including a landmark unmanned aircraft deal finalized during Joe Biden's presidency. This highlights the enduring bipartisan nature of the defense relationship between the two countries, Lall stated.

Lall, recently appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, discussed how these advancements strengthen global peace and stability. Notably, India's acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones reflects growing bilateral defense aspirations. Lall has been instrumental in securing major deals including aircraft and helicopter acquisitions, emphasizing the expanding scope of cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024