The Xinjiang Cotton Association has called on global brands to respect and consider using cotton sourced from the region. This demand follows clothing giant Uniqlo's decision to stay away from Xinjiang cotton due to human rights concerns.

In an official statement on their WeChat account, the association emphasized the importance of resuming the use of this cotton to sustain the global textile industry's health and stability. Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing, stated in a BBC interview that the company does not source cotton from Xinjiang.

The situation has raised geopolitical concerns, as rights groups and the U.S. government accuse China of human rights violations against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. China denies these allegations, maintaining that Xinjiang is central to its broader industrial and economic strategies, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)