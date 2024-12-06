Nagaland Police Incinerates Drugs Worth Rs 34 Crore

The Nagaland Police has undertaken a significant operation in Dimapur, obliterating drug substances valued over Rs 34 crore, an official reported on Friday.

The Drugs Disposal Committee effectively destroyed a range of narcotics and psychotropic substances at the Dimapur Municipal Council dumping ground, a process carried out on Thursday, he further disclosed.

The cache included illicit substances such as brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, and opium straw. These drugs were seized as part of 79 cases recorded under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, spread across various police stations in Dimapur, according to the official. Senior officials monitored the destruction process.

