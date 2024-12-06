AgustaWestland 'scam': SC seeks CBI's response on bail plea of Christian Michel James

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the CBI on a plea filed by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking bail in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland 'scam'.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its response to the plea within four weeks. James has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 25 order which refused to grant him bail in the case.

The alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

James, a British national, was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested.

