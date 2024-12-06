Following are the top stories at 1:15 pm: NATION DEL51 PB-FARMERS-LD MARCH **** Farmers to begin Delhi march from Shambhu border at 1 pm Chandigarh: A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border. **** DEL38 OPPN-ADANI-PROTEST **** Oppn MPs take out protest march in Parliament against industrialist Adani New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs led by the Congress on Friday held a protest march inside Parliament complex on the Adani issue, wearing black masks that read ''Modi Adani bhai bhai''. **** DEL54 SINGHVI-RS NOTES **** Recovery of currency in RS: Singhvi demands probe New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday termed as ''bizarre'' the ''recovery'' of cash from his seat in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a probe into the matter. **** DEL61 HR-FARMERS-MARCH-INTERNET **** Farmers' march: Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS service in 11 village of Ambala Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9. **** DEL40 UP-SAMBHAL-FRIDAY PRAYERS **** Security mounted in UP's Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers Sambhal: Heavy security deployment was mounted in Sambhal on Friday in light of Jumma prayers, as well as the Babri demolition anniversary. **** DEL36 CONG-FARMERS **** Farmers' protests received huge booster dose from no less than Vice President: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday reiterated its support for farmers' demands and said their protests have received a ''huge booster dose'' from no less a person than Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. **** DEL3 PM-AMBEDKAR **** PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, saying his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. **** BOM4 MH-SHINDE-RAUT **** BJP had planned to go ahead with govt swearing-in without Shinde if he remained stubborn: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that Eknath Shinde had to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister because the BJP's top brass planned to go ahead with the new government's swearing-in if he continued being ''stubborn''. **** CAL1 WB-BANGLADESH-DY HIGH COMMISSION **** Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head for consultations Kolkata: Bangladesh has summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, the Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, for urgent consultations following protests over attacks on Hindu minorities. **** BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-RBI-GROWTH **** RBI sharply cuts GDP growth forecast to 6.6% for FY25 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday significantly lowered the growth projection for current fiscal year to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier and hiked the inflation forecast to 4.8 per cent in view of slowdown in economic activity as well as stubborn food prices. **** DEL44 BIZ-RBI-CRR **** RBI cuts CRR to 4 pc; will unlock Rs 1.16 lakh cr bank funds Mumbai: To ease the potential liquidity stress, the Reserve Bank on Friday slashed Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4 per cent, a move that would unlock Rs 1.16 lakh crore bank funds. **** DEL59 BIZ-RBI-INFLATION **** RBI raises FY25 inflation estimate to 4.8 pc; food price pressures to keep CPI elevated in Q3 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday raised the inflation projection for current fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying lingering food price pressures are likely to keep headline inflation elevated in the December quarter. **** LEGAL LGD8 SC-HASHIMPURA-BAIL **** SC grants bail to 8 in 1987 Hashimpura massacre case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the infamous 1987 Hashimpura massacre case of 38 persons by the personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. **** LGD4 DL-HC-KEJRIWAL **** Excise policy: Delhi HC refuses to advance hearing on Kejriwal's plea in money laundering case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to advance the hearing on a petition by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him in a money laundering case. **** FOREIGN FGN19 US-INDIA-SUBRAMANIAN **** India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors: K V Subramanian Washington: Of the belief that India is headed to be a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, India's Executive Director at the IMF Dr K V Subramanian on Thursday said India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors. **** ARD ARD

