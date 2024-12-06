Left Menu

U'khand HC bans heavy machinery mining in two rivers

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:29 IST
U'khand HC bans heavy machinery mining in two rivers
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has banned mining with heavy machines in the Suswa and Song rivers in Dehradun district.

The directive was issued by a division bench of the high court comprising acting chief justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and justice Vivek Bharti Sharma while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday.

However, manual mining in the rivers will continue, the high court said.

It also sought a reply from the state government on this within four weeks.

The PIL filed by Dehradun resident Virender Kumar alleged that the use of heavy machines for mining in the two rivers had lowered their water levels.

Besides, it was damaging agricultural land and reducing availability of water for irrigation purposes in areas adjoining the rivers, the PIL said.

Heavy mechanical mining had also rendered locals jobless as they depended on manual mining for their livelihood, it said.

It was argued in the court on behalf of the state government that the permission for mining in the two rivers with heavy machines had been granted in public interest to remove heavy accumulation of silt, sludge and boulders in the riverbed during monsoon which obstructs their course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024