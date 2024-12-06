Left Menu

Maldives Finance Minister Mr. Moosa Zameer graced Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship.

Graced by the presence of Mr. Moosa Zameer, Finance Minister of the Maldives, Dr. Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Maldives and other key dignitaries, the event underscored growing India-Maldives ties and Maldives commitment to promoting golf on the international stage.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:21 IST
Maldives Finance Minister Mr. Moosa Zameer graced Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurgaon/Mumbai, India – December 06, 2024: Vishwa Samudra Engineering (VSE) recently concluded The 8th Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship in Delhi and Mumbai. Graced by the presence of Mr. Moosa Zameer, Finance Minister of the Maldives, Dr. Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Maldives and other key dignitaries, the event underscored growing India-Maldives ties and Maldives' commitment to promoting golf on the international stage. Addressing the event Mr. Moosa Zameer, Finance Minister of the Maldives stated, ''It is a privilege to attend the Golden Eagles Golf Championship today. This prestigious event not only highlights the excellence in the sport but also reinforces the ever strengthening ties between India and the Maldives. The Maldives is dedicated to promoting sports, especially golf, and sees these kinds of events as a way to improve international collaboration and the bonds between our nations." Adding to this, Mr. Shivdutt Das, Executive Director, Vishwa Samudra Group, said, "We are honored to welcome Honourable Minister Moosa Zameer and Dr. Abdulla Muththalib to this year's Golden Eagles Golf Championship. His presence marks a significant step in strengthening India-Maldives relations, and the Vishwa Samudra Group looks forward to fostering future collaborations with the Maldives." The Golden Eagles Golf Championship, which is currently in its eighth edition, has solidified its position as one of India's most prominent athletic events by integrating elite golf competition with opulence and first-rate entertainment. About the Vishwa Samudra Group The Vishwa The Vishwa Samudra Group, is a multilateral business conglomerate headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and its international office in Dubai, UAE. A rapidly growing group with a strong presence in India , with over 15 companies that started its roots at the Krishnapatnam Port in India, also has business interests in various countries like Singapore, USA, UAE, France, Germany, Maldives, Guyana and more, panning across various verticals – Infrastructure & Engineering, Construction, Logistics, Shipping Services, Maritime Services, Manufacturing, Commodity Trading , Security Services, Port Operations, and Real Estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024