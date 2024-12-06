Left Menu

Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 5.34 cr seized, 4 held

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth over Rs 5.34 crore was seized and four people were apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A vehicle, coming from a neighbouring state, was intercepted at Radhe Pyaare Bazar and 670 gms of heroin was seized from it by the police, he said.

''Based on reliable inputs, an anti narcotics operation was conducted at Radha Pyaare Bazar where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted by @sribhumipolice which led to recovery of 670gms of heroin.

''Three persons were apprehended in this regard and on further investigation one dealer was also arrested. Good job @assampolice,'' the CM posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

