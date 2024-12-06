Left Menu

Survey to identify 1.37 lakh potential entrepreneurs to begin in J-K next month

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:56 IST
Survey to identify 1.37 lakh potential entrepreneurs to begin in J-K next month
  • Country:
  • India

A baseline survey to identify around 1.37 lakh youths for turning them into successful entrepreneurs would start across Jammu and Kashmir next month, officials said on Friday.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took stock of preparations for the survey at a meeting here and said the exercise aims at identifying youths inclined towards self-employment through different entrepreneurship activities with the handholding to be extended by the government under the Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a demonstration of the online application through which this survey would be held jointly by the Labour and Employment, and Planning departments in the field by around 20,000 investigators throughout the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary urged the youths studying in different universities or colleges to take part in the survey to make it a meaningful exercise to know about their aspirations regarding self-employment and the challenges they were facing.

Secretary, Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said this activity has two major components - to survey the existing enterprises for looking into the challenges they are facing and identifying potential entrepreneurs from the population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024