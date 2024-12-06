Police, BSF conduct joint patrolling along India-Pakistan border in J-K’s Samba

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force on Friday conducted a joint patrolling exercise near the International Border in Samba district to strengthen the border grid, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Virinder Singh Manhas and the commandants of BSF's 65th and 159th battalions participated in the intensive patrolling exercise aimed at assessing security preparedness and strategic locations along the India-Pakistan border in the Ghagwal-Samba sector, a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint forces inspected various streams, culverts and canals to identify potential vulnerabilities in the region. They also interacted with local residents to enhance police-public coordination and encourage timely sharing of information about any suspicious person with law enforcement agencies, the spokesperson said.

During the exercise, the officers interacted with jawans and asked them to remain extra vigilant and cautious while performing their duties to avert any eventuality.

Various parameters and measures vis-a-vis security were also discussed to further strengthen the border security grid in the district, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain visited the Special Operations Group camps in the Bani-Machedi axis near Kathua to review the operational preparedness in the district.

The ADGP was accompanied by Inspector General CRPF, Jammu Sector, R Gopala Krishna Rao and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shobhit Saxena, the spokesperson said.

He said the ADGP inspected the infrastructure, equipment, and training facilities at the SOG camps in Lowang and Duggaini. He interacted with the SOG personnel and reviewed the security arrangements, counter-insurgency strategies, and preparedness for addressing emerging challenges in the border district, the spokesperson said.

The ADGP directed the personnel to remain vigilant and to take proactive measures to prevent crime and terrorism. He encouraged the teams to maintain high levels of alertness, professionalism, and collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the region, the spokesperson said.

The security along the borders across Jammu has been strengthened to thwart any attempt by Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate this side during the winter.

