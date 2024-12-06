HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.45 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL138 PM-LD NORTHEAST ****Development of NE neglected by previous govt due to fewer votes, seats: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region.**** DEL1282ND LD FARMERS ****Farmers' march stopped at Shambhu border, police fire tear gas to disperse protesters Shambhu: Protesting farmers on Friday suspended their foot march to Delhi for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.**** DEL143 2NDLD MONEY ****Currency note bundle at Singhvi's seat rocks RS; Cong MP seeks probe, seat enclosures New Delhi: A wad of Rs 500 notes found from the seat allotted to Abhishek Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha rocked the Upper House on Friday with the opposition and ruling alliance MPs trading charges and the Congress MP demanding a probe into the 'security lapse'.**** DEL141 CAB-LD METRO ****Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.**** DEL112 JAISHANKAR-QUAD ****Quad's agenda makes it one of most expansive inter-governmental frameworks: Jaishankar New Delhi: The Quad is growing and its agenda makes it one of the ''most expansive'' inter-governmental frameworks, and the incoming Donald Trump administration is unlikely to reduce support for the coalition, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.**** BOM25 MP-3RD LD-PRINCIPAL-SHOT ****Class 12 student shoots dead principal after being scolded; arrested Chhatarpur: A Class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon after being admonished, police said.**** CAL17 JH-MINISTERS-2NDLD PORTFOLIO ****Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren keeps Home; Cong gets Finance, Health Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday allocated portfolios among the newly appointed ministers in his government, consolidating power within the coalition following its strong electoral victory.**** BUSINESS DEL122 BIZ-LDALL RBI ****RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR as economy slows Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept its key interest rate unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio that banks are required to park with the central bank, as it did a balancing act between inflation management and supporting economic growth.**** LEGAL LGD27 DL-HC-RIOTS-BAIL ****'What is the basis of making me accused in Delhi riots case?' Umar Khalid asks in HC New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid on Friday asked before the Delhi High Court the basis on which the Delhi police made him an accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi violence.**** LGD26 SC-RELIGIOUS PLACES LAW-GYANVAPI \R ****\RGyanvapi mosque panel opposes pleas against 1991 places of worship law, moves SC New Delhi: The Gyanvapi Mosque management committee has moved the Supreme Court to oppose several pending petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.**** LGD21 SC-LIQUOR CASE-IAS OFFICER ****Chhattisgarh liquor case: 'Disturbing features' in arrest of ex-IAS officer by ED, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday flagged ''disturbing features'' in the arrest of former IAS officer Anil Tuteja by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam.**** FOREIGN FGN66 LANKA-US-DIPLOMAT ****Top US diplomat holds key meetings in Lanka Colombo, Dec 6 Biden administration's point person for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, on Friday met Sri Lankan leaders, including Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and explored support to the island nation's economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance.**** FGN41: CHINA-INDIA-BORDER **** China, India agree to take measures to further ease border situation at Delhi WMCC meeting: Beijing Beijing: India and China agreed to take measures to further ease the situation at the borders while continuing to implement the October agreement to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh comprehensively, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said a day after talks in New Delhi.**** HIG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)