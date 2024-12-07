Notorious Drug Syndicate Busted in Kangra

In a significant development, Kangra police have successfully apprehended two notorious drug peddlers, including the infamous Brijesh Kumar, colloquially known as Mamu. Kumar, who is already implicated in eight NDPS cases, was caught with 11.96 grams of heroin in his possession, according to local law enforcement.

Alongside Kumar, another drug supplier named Rahul alias Roli was detained. Known for his role in distributing heroin between Kangra and Nagrota Bagwan, Rahul has three NDPS cases registered against him. Their arrest occurred on Friday near a remote locale in Seb Karaan, close to the IPH guest house.

Kumar's operandi, predominantly targeting students, was unveiled in police reports which also implicated his connections with other dealers. These arrests underscore the police's resolve against drug trafficking and signal a broader initiative to seize illegally acquired assets linked to the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)