Odisha Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands CM's Clarification

The Odisha Assembly saw turbulence on Saturday as it was adjourned twice due to protests by opposition BJD members. The members demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding his claims of irregularities in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime.

Majhi's allegation, made while introducing the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, suggested large-scale corruption in recruitment processes, including for assistant section officers and junior engineers. The BJD condemned these claims, calling for Majhi to prove or retract his statements, which they said insulted meritorious recruits.

Although the House briefly convened, it was adjourned again as protests continued, with BJD demanding a retraction from assembly records. Outside, BJD figures insisted Majhi either support his accusations with evidence or apologize, while BJP figures backed the new legislation as a step towards ending historical corruption in public recruitment.

