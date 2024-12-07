Left Menu

NGT Demands Fresh Insights into Gautam Buddha Nagar's Water Bodies

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested a new report from the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on the status of ponds, wetlands, and water bodies. This follows a previous report detailing the removal of encroachments, with a fresh update expected in eight weeks.

NGT Demands Fresh Insights into Gautam Buddha Nagar's Water Bodies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for a new report from Gautam Buddha Nagar's district magistrate in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on the upkeep of ponds, wetlands, and other water reservoirs in the region.

The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, referenced an earlier report dated November 23, which highlighted the existence of 1,018 ponds spread across Sadar, Dadri, and Jewar tehsils, and included actions taken to clear encroachments.

The tribunal has mandated a fresh report detailing the current state of these water bodies, including the removal of further encroachments. The report is due in eight weeks, with a scheduled hearing on March 18.

