Daring Escape: Accused Flee Police Custody in Rajasthan

Two accused in a rape case have escaped from police custody in Rajasthan's Dausa district, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The escape happened at Lalsot police station at around 11:30 pm on Friday night.

According to Lalsot Station House Officer Ramnivas Meena, the incident unfolded when the policemen opened their handcuffs to give them water, allowing the duo to push the officer and flee.

A gang rape case involving a minor girl had been registered, and the two accused, Manish Meena and Akshay Meena, were held following a tip-off. Police are now forming teams to apprehend the escapees with renewed urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)