US Rejects BJP's Allegations of Deep State Interference
The US rejected BJP's claims that its funded organizations and 'deep state' elements aimed to destabilize India. BJP accused the US of collaborating with OCCRP and Rahul Gandhi to damage India's image. The US emphasizes its commitment to media freedom, denying any editorial influence from its programs.
The United States has firmly rejected allegations made by the BJP, which claim that organizations funded by the US State Department and elements referred to as the 'deep state' are behind efforts to destabilize India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.
A spokesperson for the US embassy described these allegations as 'disappointing' and highlighted the US government's longstanding support for media freedom worldwide. The BJP accused the US of colluding with the media portal OCCRP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to tarnish India's image, citing Gandhi's use of OCCRP reports to criticize the Adani Group.
In response, the US embassy clarified that it partners with independent organizations to provide training and development for journalists, and that such programming does not affect editorial decisions. Meanwhile, the OCCRP, a crime and corruption-focused media platform, has been accused by the BJP of being backed by the US State Department's USAID alongside figures such as George Soros, further fueling conspiracy theories.
