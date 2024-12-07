Israeli Military Targets Threat in Lebanon

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced a targeted airstrike against a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon, citing threats to its troops as justification. The operation was carried out while adhering to existing ceasefire agreements.

The military released aerial footage that showed a motorcycle being hit by an airstrike, subsequently bursting into flames—a demonstration of the precision strike aimed at the operative.

Hezbollah has not provided any immediate comment on the incident, leaving the situation tense as forces remain on alert, ready to respond to potential threats against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)