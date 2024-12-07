Israeli Military Targets Threat in Lebanon
The Israeli military conducted a targeted airstrike on a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon. The operation, executed under ceasefire agreements, was aimed at neutralizing threats to Israeli troops. Aerial footage released by the military shows the successful strike. Hezbollah has yet to comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:13 IST
On Saturday, the Israeli military announced a targeted airstrike against a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon, citing threats to its troops as justification. The operation was carried out while adhering to existing ceasefire agreements.
The military released aerial footage that showed a motorcycle being hit by an airstrike, subsequently bursting into flames—a demonstration of the precision strike aimed at the operative.
Hezbollah has not provided any immediate comment on the incident, leaving the situation tense as forces remain on alert, ready to respond to potential threats against Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA Head Grossi Highlights Growing Threats to Nuclear Security in Ukraine, Calls for Continued Vigilance
Rocket Strikes on UNIFIL: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon
Escalation in Ukraine: Hypersonic Threats and Strategic Unfoldings
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: Medics Caught in Crossfire
CRPF's Strategic Move: New Forward Bases to Combat Maoist Threats