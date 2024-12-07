Left Menu

Israeli Military Targets Threat in Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted a targeted airstrike on a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon. The operation, executed under ceasefire agreements, was aimed at neutralizing threats to Israeli troops. Aerial footage released by the military shows the successful strike. Hezbollah has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced a targeted airstrike against a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon, citing threats to its troops as justification. The operation was carried out while adhering to existing ceasefire agreements.

The military released aerial footage that showed a motorcycle being hit by an airstrike, subsequently bursting into flames—a demonstration of the precision strike aimed at the operative.

Hezbollah has not provided any immediate comment on the incident, leaving the situation tense as forces remain on alert, ready to respond to potential threats against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

