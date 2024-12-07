Left Menu

Illicit Liquor Haul: Truck Driver Arrested

Police in Thane district arrested a man transporting Rs 44.29 lakh worth of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) allegedly disguised as paint. The liquor was intended for sale in Himachal Pradesh and manufactured in Goa. The driver, Punma Ram Dhokla Ram Godara, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, law enforcement officials in Thane district apprehended a man for transporting Rs 44.29 lakh worth of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), cleverly disguised as a paint shipment.

The driver, identified as Punma Ram Dhokla Ram Godara, was caught at Shil Phata, allegedly smuggling the liquor manufactured in Goa for sale in Himachal Pradesh.

Inspector Mahesh Dhanshetty of the state excise flying squad confirmed that the arrest was made around 8 pm on Friday. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the larger liquor smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

