Stabbing Incident Sparks Outrage in Delhi

A 20-year-old woman, Muskan, was critically injured after her husband, Raj Kohli, stabbed her in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The attack was witnessed by the public, and Raj fled the scene. Muskan is hospitalized, and legal proceedings are underway to locate her husband, as a matrimonial dispute is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, a 20-year-old woman named Muskan was critically injured after being stabbed by her husband, Raj Kohli, in public view.

According to authorities, the attack is believed to have been sparked by a matrimonial dispute. Following the assault, Muskan was immediately taken to JPC Hospital and later transferred to GTB Hospital as her condition remained critical.

Efforts are currently being made by law enforcement to trace Raj Kohli, who fled the scene after the attack, and legal proceedings have been initiated. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details about the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

