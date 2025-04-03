Bihar's Crime Surge: Ajoy Kumar Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rule
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar criticized the Bihar government, labeling it a 'university of criminal training' under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule. He highlighted a significant increase in crime rates, particularly against women and children, and blamed both the BJP and JD(U) for the law and order collapse.
- Country:
- India
Ajoy Kumar, a senior Congress leader, strongly criticized the Bihar government over a rise in crime, alleging the state has transformed into a 'university of criminal training' under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He noted the law fails to deter criminals, leading to the state's worsening law and order situation.
Kumar, once an IPS officer and Lok Sabha MP, highlighted alarming statistics: crime rates have surged by nearly 400% over the years, with heinous incidents reported daily. Crimes against children have escalated by 7,000%, and those against women by 1,000% during the JD(U)-BJP alliance rule.
He accused the Bihar administration of being indifferent to these issues, citing over 100,000 police vacancies contributing to insecurity. Kumar asserted the BJP-JD(U) government is clueless about tackling the crisis, positioning Bihar as second in the nation for murder rates after Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Actress in Gold Smuggling Case
Tejashwi Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta Amid Assembly Elections
BJP Urges Congress to Align with Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance
BJP Calls for Reversal of Karnataka's 4% Muslim Reservation Bill
Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown