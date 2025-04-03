Punjab Police Gets a Tech Boost to Combat Crime and Drugs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed the state's strategy to reinforce law enforcement by equipping the police force with modern facilities and scientific measures. During a ceremony in Jalandhar, Mann inaugurated 139 new vehicles for grassroots police stations in a significant shift from past practices.

The Chief Minister emphasized the vital role of station house officers (SHOs) as the primary interface with the public, endorsing their direct involvement in maintaining order. In Punjab's challenging border location, ongoing efforts aim to thwart external threats and preserve peace, Mann explained, underscoring the dedication of the Punjab Police to fulfilling its mission.

To counter drug trafficking, Mann highlighted anti-drone technology implementations in partnership with the Border Security Force. The government has noted progress, with BSF reports indicating a drop in smuggling activities. Additionally, the recruitment plan for more police personnel seeks to counter drug issues while invigorating youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)