High Court to Decide Fate of Jaunpur Mosque-Temple Dispute

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear a contentious petition filed by the management of Jaunpur's Atala Mosque, challenging a lower court order that allowed the registration of a suit claiming the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. This latest litigation adds to the growing list of mosque-temple disputes across India.

The Swaraj Vahini Association and Santosh Kumar Mishra seek to have the disputed site declared 'Atala Devi Mandir'. They argue Sanatan followers should be granted worship rights, and a mandatory injunction to prevent non-Hindus from entering the premises.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the respondents to submit replies in three weeks while asking the mosque committee for a rejoinder. Citing procedural errors, the mosque's management claims that the plaintiff, not being a juristic person, can't file representative suits, igniting further legal debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)