Rebels Push Forward: Homs and Beyond

Syrian rebels made significant advances into the city of Homs, marking a critical week of territorial gains amidst crumbling government defenses. As front lines across Syria collapse, the insurgents' swift efforts challenge President Bashar al-Assad's control, prompting a potential resurgence of uprisings in key locations including the capital, Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:36 IST
Syrian rebels have entered the strategically critical city of Homs on Saturday, signaling a rapid advance as the front lines crumble throughout the nation. The opposition forces have posed a direct challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year reign, as they push forward and breach government defenses from the north and east.

The assault on Homs follows intense fighting to the city's north, beginning late Friday. The government has responded with heavy airstrikes in a bid to halt the rebels' progress. However, insurgents have managed to capture nearly all of the southwest territory within a mere 24-hour period, advancing to just 30 km (20 miles) from Damascus while government troops retreat to fortified positions.

Amid these advances, some in Damascus suburbs are highlighting potential uprisings, as protesters recently dismantled a statue of Assad's father. The government's grip on power is further questioned, as rebels take significant cities such as Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, in addition to gains in Quneitra, Deraa, and Suweida within the last week.

