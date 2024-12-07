Rebels Push Forward: Homs and Beyond

Syrian rebels have entered the strategically critical city of Homs on Saturday, signaling a rapid advance as the front lines crumble throughout the nation. The opposition forces have posed a direct challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year reign, as they push forward and breach government defenses from the north and east.

The assault on Homs follows intense fighting to the city's north, beginning late Friday. The government has responded with heavy airstrikes in a bid to halt the rebels' progress. However, insurgents have managed to capture nearly all of the southwest territory within a mere 24-hour period, advancing to just 30 km (20 miles) from Damascus while government troops retreat to fortified positions.

Amid these advances, some in Damascus suburbs are highlighting potential uprisings, as protesters recently dismantled a statue of Assad's father. The government's grip on power is further questioned, as rebels take significant cities such as Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, in addition to gains in Quneitra, Deraa, and Suweida within the last week.

