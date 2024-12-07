Tragic Explosion in The Hague: Mystery and Mourning
A devastating explosion and fire in a neighborhood in The Hague resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to others, with several apartments destroyed. Authorities are investigating the cause, with a car seen departing the scene potentially linked to the incident.
An explosion and subsequent fire in The Hague has claimed the life of one woman, injuring others and razing several residences in its wake, according to local authorities.
The incident's cause remains unknown, with Mayor Jan van Zanen confirming that investigators are pursuing 'all possibilities.' Police are searching for a vehicle spotted leaving the area, hopeful it may lead to further insights.
Emergency teams reported rescuing four individuals from the debris and transporting them to medical facilities. Meanwhile, efforts have shifted from locating survivors to recovering bodies. The precise number of missing persons remains uncertain as residents grapple with shock and fear.
