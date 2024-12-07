Manipur Extends Mobile Data Ban Amid Rising Tensions

The Manipur government's decision to extend the ban on mobile data services in nine districts to December 9 highlights the ongoing turmoil in the region. The Home Department's Saturday order cited a law and order review as the basis for the extension.

The suspension affects districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, and others, where recent violence followed the discovery of six bodies in local rivers. The ban covers mobile internet services such as VSATs and VPNs, but allows state-sanctioned exemptions.

While the government rescinded the suspension of broadband services due to public service difficulties, mobile data services remain suspended, with restrictions on Wifi and hotspot sharing still in place.

