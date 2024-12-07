Corruption Allegations: Tribal Man Accuses Police in Jashpur

A tribal man in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has accused police officials of demanding a bribe involving cash and a rooster to file a rape complaint. The man's allegations have prompted an investigation, though police officials have dismissed the claims as unfounded.

The complainant, belonging to the particularly vulnerable Korwa tribal group, reported that his wife was raped on December 2. He alleged police at Pandrapath chowki demanded Rs 5,000 and a rooster to lodge the case, and that he paid Rs 500 initially. He further complained about hefty expenses incurred to facilitate his wife's medical exam due to lack of police support.

Despite police denials, Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh stated the allegations are under investigation. The accused in the rape case was arrested promptly following an FIR based on the woman's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)