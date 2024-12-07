Left Menu

Intensified Counter-Terrorism Ops in Pakistan: A Fatal Trend

Recent intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in at least 22 terrorists being killed and six soldiers losing their lives. The operations reflect a sharp increase in terrorism incidents, with significant fatalities recorded in 2024. Local security forces have ramped up efforts to counter insurgent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:10 IST
In a series of strategic operations, Pakistani security forces have intensified their efforts against terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Over two intense days, at least 22 terrorists were neutralized while six soldiers were martyred, according to army sources.

The intelligence-led missions unfolded from December 6 to 7 across Tank, North Waziristan, and Thall districts. Nine terrorists were eliminated in the Gul Imam area of Tank, with ten more neutralized in North Waziristan. An attempted assault on a check post in Thall was thwarted, resulting in three terrorist deaths.

This comes amidst an alarming increase in militant activities across Pakistan, with reports indicating a 90% surge in violence during the third quarter of 2024. The province's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, emphasizing the heightened need for vigilance and intensified counter-terrorism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

